EARLY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A motorcyclist in Early, Texas lost their life in a collision that followed a high-speed pursuit into Comanche, Texas.

According to the Early Police Department, on Saturday, August 19, at 8:40 p.m. an Early PD Officer observed a motorcycle in the 1300 block of Early Blvd traveling at 90 miles per hour. The Officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and continued east on Highway 67/377 going toward Comanche.

The pursuit continued to Comanche, increasing speed to 100 miles per hour. The officer in pursuit maintained a distance of about a quarter of a mile from the motorcycle.

Comanche County was notified of the pursuit and once the motorcycle was near the City of Comanche, the Early officer began backing away from the pursuit to a distance over a quarter mile away from the motorcycle.

The Early Officer discontinued the pursuit after entering the Comanche city limits. The motorcycle was involved in a crash in downtown Comanche shortly after.

EMS attempted life-saving measures on the driver of the motorcycle, but despite their best efforts, the driver of the motorcycle did not survive.

Comanche Police Department and Texas DPS are investigating the crash. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor and a blood alcohol sample was taken at the scene. The incident is under investigation.