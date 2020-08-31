Motorcycle Safety and ATV Operator Safety programs join TDLR September 1

AUSTIN, Texas – Beginning September 1, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will oversee the Motorcycle Safety and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Operator Safety programs.

Senate Bill 616 (Texas Legislature 86th Regular Session) transferred the programs from the Texas Department of Public Safety to TDLR, which already oversees the Driver Education and Safety (DES) program.

“We look forward to providing comprehensive driver education courses for operators of vehicles with two, three or four wheels,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “Riding a motorcycle is fun and exciting – but it also is much more challenging than driving a car. These courses help riders develop the safety skills that can help protect them when they’re out on the beautiful roads of Texas – and ultimately, help reduce the number of preventable traffic fatalities in Texas.”

The Motorcycle Safety program regulates and licenses instructors and schools that conduct motorcycle operation and safety courses. The ATV Operator Safety program regulates and licenses instructors who conduct courses on safely operating off-highway vehicles including all-terrain vehicles.

TDLR’s DES program includes traditional driver education, the parent-taught driver education program and the Drug and Alcohol Driving Awareness program, a court-mandated course that focuses on the effects of drugs and alcohol on driving.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with more than 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

More Stories for you

• 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms 55th COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19,…

• San Angelo ISD partners with Workforce Solutions to host Sidewalk Job fair

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAISD asks: “Are you or someone you know interested in making a difference in the lives of S…

• Anti-crime and gang units bust yields arrests, recovery of stolen property

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the last two days, Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit and Gang U…

• Chadbourne Street construction begins Sept. 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has issued a notice to proceed with construction activities associated with…