Motion filed in 1986 murder case, trial set for December 2019

A motion was filed in a hearing today for Adolph Gonzales, 62, who is charged with the 1986 murder of 83-year-old Dovie Dykes.

Gonzales was arrested in Lewisville, Texas in March 2019 after new information was brought to light by updates in technology.

Photo courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department

The State filed a motion Tuesday, October 9, for disclosure of the Defense’s expert witnesses. The Defense has until next month to disclose that information.

Gonzales’ trial is slated for December 16, 2019.

Gonzales was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on March 11, 2019 on a $500,000 bond. He has remained behind bars since that time.