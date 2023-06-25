CHICAGO (WGN) — A woman and her 14-year-old son have been charged after authorities allege she instructed the teenager to shoot a man at a hot dog stand in Chicago.

Carlisha Hood, who has a valid Firearm Owner’s ID and is a concealed carry holder, is facing a felony count of murder and another count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her 14-year-old son is facing a felony count of murder.

According to police, the pair were arrested Wednesday after being identified as the individuals who were involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at Maxwell Street Express on South Halsted Street just after 11 p.m. on June 18.

According to court documents, Hood entered Maxwell Street Express to get food while her son waited in the car outside.

Shortly after, a 32-year-old man entered the restaurant an argument ensued between him and Hood, court documents state. Hood was allegedly texting her son from the store, signaling him. He entered the restaurant during the argument.

The argument quickly turned physical when the man punched Hood in the head multiple times, authorities allege. Then, the documents state, Hood’s son displayed a firearm and fired shots at the man. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

Documents state there was a witness laughing and encouraging the incident.

The man then fled the restaurant, and the 14-year-old allegedly followed him, firing more shots.

The man sustained two more gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Hood then diverged her attention to the witness where she instructed her son to shoot them, court documents allege.

Court documents state Hood attempted to take the gun from the boy but he pushed her off. The pair then entered their vehicle and fled the scene.

Both Hood and her son turned themselves in and were arrested on Wednesday.

Hood and the boy have no reported criminal background. They were placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to authorities.

Additional details have not yet been released.