KSNF/KODE — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet.

The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world.

As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold.

“Stacker” consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC), to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state; specifically Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

For those three states, Stacker also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

MISSOURI

All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Warsaw 1 on July 14, 1954)

All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Warsaw 1 on Feb. 13, 1905)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.18 inches (Edgerton on July 20, 1965)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Jackson on Feb. 25, 1979)

Warsaw is one of two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state (the other is Millsboro, Delaware).

During the 1965 flood in Edgerton, four people died and 729 residences were damaged or completely destroyed.

Approximately 433,000 acres of agricultural land flooded during the deluge.

The total damages the floods inflicted on properties cost Missouri $24,292,900.

KANSAS

All-time highest temperature: 121° F (Fredonia on July 18, 1936)

All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Lebanon on Feb. 13, 1905)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: Data not available

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Pratt 3NW on March 28, 2009)

Pratt, a city with a population of 6,835 people, had recorded the state’s heaviest snowfall on March 28, 2009.

A spring snowstorm had resulted in a whopping 30 inches of snow falling within one day in Pratt.

ARKANSAS

All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Ozark on Aug.10, 1936)

All-time lowest temperature: -29° F (Gravette on Feb.13, 1905)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches (Big Fork 1 SSE on Dec. 3, 1982)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Corning on Jan. 22, 1918)

“The Great Heat Wave of 1936” affected around 15 states during its three-week run that brought temperatures above 100 degrees.

Still, Ozark topped the charts by reaching 120 degrees.

Also known as the “1936 North American Heat Wave,” it exacerbated the levels of human suffering during the ongoing Great Depression.

Little Rock in Arkansas had to endure its hottest summer in 2010 between June and August when the temperature went above 90 degrees for two months.