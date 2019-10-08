More than $750,000 worth of narcotics seized in the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas – More than 950 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Rio Grande City in two separate incidents.

According to the Border Patrol, agents responded to reports of drug smuggling near La Rosita, Texas. They got word that the drugs were being transported in a vehicle. Agents found the vehicle traveling north from the Rio Grande, then the driver suddenly turned south back toward the river. Agents said as they approached the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and began to swim to Mexico. Agents then searched the vehicle and found 571 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $457,000.

In a separate incident near Garciasville, Texas:

Agents received information about another drug smuggling attempt. Agents responded and found an ATV begin driven along the Rio Grande riverbank. Then, agents say, the ATV turned around suddenly and began driving back the other way. When agents found the ATV, it was abandoned and had 387 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $310,000.