SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced in a press release that another round of sealcoating has been scheduled to take place beginning on Aug. 7.

The following sections of road will be affected from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. this coming Monday:

Amberton Parkway from Stratford Avenue to Hunters Glen Road

Amhurst Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue

Appaloosa Circle from S. FM 2288 to Appaloosa Trail

Ashford Drive from Avondale Avenue to Coventry Lane

Averill Way from Hunters Glen Road to Burlington Road

Avondale Avenue from Ashford Drive to Ashford Drive

Barrington Court from Hunters Glen Road to Cul-De-Sac

Berkley Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road

Berkshire Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road

Bremerton Drive from Amhurst Drive to Avondale Avenue

Burlington Road from Drexel Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Coventry Lane from Weston Court & Weston Road to Ashford Drive

Davenport Drive from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road

Dearborn Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road

Devonshire Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue

Dorchester Drive from Weston Road to Ashford Drive

Drexel Drive from S. FM 2288 to Stratford Avenue

Durham Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac

Fisher Street from Townview Lane to Mercedes Avenue

Grand Court Road from S. FM 2288 to Summer Crest Drive

Green Hill Road from W. Houston Harte Expressway frontage Road to Northwest Drive

Hanover Place from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road

Hunters Glen Road from Sherwood Way Service Road to Arden Road

Kingsbridge Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue

London Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Lyndhurst Drive from Cul-de-sac to Burlington Road

Manchester Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle

Mayfair Lane from Stratford Avenue to Sheffield Drive

Melrose Avenue from Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to FM 2288

Mercedes Avenue from Glenna Street to City limits

Normandy Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle

Northwest Drive from Arden Road to W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road

Penhurst Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac

Sheffield Drive from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac

Southampton Place from Cul-de-sac to Cul-De-Sac

Stratford Avenue from Melrose Avenue to S. FM 2288

Stratford Court from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac

Summer Crest Drive from Grand Court Road to Sherwood Way

Surrey Square Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac

Sussex Place from Burlington Road to Sussex Place

Townview Lane from W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to City limits

Warwick Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue

Westminster Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue

Weston Court from Weston Road & Coventry Lane to Cul-De-Sac

Weston Road from Arden Road to S. FM 2288

Whitecastle Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle

Wicklow Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac

Windemere Circle from Hunters Glen Road to Hunters Glen Road

This development comes after the city announced a previous sealcoating project that took place on Friday, Aug. 4.

Below is a map of the roads that will be affected by the sealcoating project. All two-lane roads will be reduced to one lane during the aforementioned time frame.