SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced in a press release that another round of sealcoating has been scheduled to take place beginning on Aug. 7.

The following sections of road will be affected from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. this coming Monday:

  • Amberton Parkway from Stratford Avenue to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Amhurst Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • Appaloosa Circle from S. FM 2288 to Appaloosa Trail 
  • Ashford Drive from Avondale Avenue to Coventry Lane 
  • Averill Way from Hunters Glen Road to Burlington Road 
  • Avondale Avenue from Ashford Drive to Ashford Drive 
  • Barrington Court from Hunters Glen Road to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Berkley Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Berkshire Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Bremerton Drive from Amhurst Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • Burlington Road from Drexel Drive to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Coventry Lane from Weston Court & Weston Road to Ashford Drive 
  • Davenport Drive from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Dearborn Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Devonshire Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • Dorchester Drive from Weston Road to Ashford Drive 
  • Drexel Drive from S. FM 2288 to Stratford Avenue 
  • Durham Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Fisher Street from Townview Lane to Mercedes Avenue 
  • Grand Court Road from S. FM 2288 to Summer Crest Drive 
  • Green Hill Road from W. Houston Harte Expressway frontage Road to Northwest Drive 
  • Hanover Place from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road 
  • Hunters Glen Road from Sherwood Way Service Road to Arden Road 
  • Kingsbridge Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • London Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Lyndhurst Drive from Cul-de-sac to Burlington Road 
  • Manchester Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle 
  • Mayfair Lane from Stratford Avenue to Sheffield Drive 
  • Melrose Avenue from Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to FM 2288 
  • Mercedes Avenue from Glenna Street to City limits 
  • Normandy Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle 
  • Northwest Drive from Arden Road to W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road 
  • Penhurst Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Sheffield Drive from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Southampton Place from Cul-de-sac to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Stratford Avenue from Melrose Avenue to S. FM 2288 
  • Stratford Court from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Summer Crest Drive from Grand Court Road to Sherwood Way 
  • Surrey Square Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Sussex Place from Burlington Road to Sussex Place 
  • Townview Lane from W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to City limits 
  • Warwick Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • Westminster Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue 
  • Weston Court from Weston Road & Coventry Lane to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Weston Road from Arden Road to S. FM 2288 
  • Whitecastle Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle 
  • Wicklow Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac 
  • Windemere Circle from Hunters Glen Road to Hunters Glen Road

This development comes after the city announced a previous sealcoating project that took place on Friday, Aug. 4.

Below is a map of the roads that will be affected by the sealcoating project. All two-lane roads will be reduced to one lane during the aforementioned time frame.

Blue lines represent streets designated for sealcoating. Red lines represent the city limits.