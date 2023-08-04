SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced in a press release that another round of sealcoating has been scheduled to take place beginning on Aug. 7.
The following sections of road will be affected from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. this coming Monday:
- Amberton Parkway from Stratford Avenue to Hunters Glen Road
- Amhurst Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue
- Appaloosa Circle from S. FM 2288 to Appaloosa Trail
- Ashford Drive from Avondale Avenue to Coventry Lane
- Averill Way from Hunters Glen Road to Burlington Road
- Avondale Avenue from Ashford Drive to Ashford Drive
- Barrington Court from Hunters Glen Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Berkley Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road
- Berkshire Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road
- Bremerton Drive from Amhurst Drive to Avondale Avenue
- Burlington Road from Drexel Drive to Cul-De-Sac
- Coventry Lane from Weston Court & Weston Road to Ashford Drive
- Davenport Drive from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road
- Dearborn Road from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road
- Devonshire Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue
- Dorchester Drive from Weston Road to Ashford Drive
- Drexel Drive from S. FM 2288 to Stratford Avenue
- Durham Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Fisher Street from Townview Lane to Mercedes Avenue
- Grand Court Road from S. FM 2288 to Summer Crest Drive
- Green Hill Road from W. Houston Harte Expressway frontage Road to Northwest Drive
- Hanover Place from Amberton Parkway to Hunters Glen Road
- Hunters Glen Road from Sherwood Way Service Road to Arden Road
- Kingsbridge Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue
- London Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac
- Lyndhurst Drive from Cul-de-sac to Burlington Road
- Manchester Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle
- Mayfair Lane from Stratford Avenue to Sheffield Drive
- Melrose Avenue from Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to FM 2288
- Mercedes Avenue from Glenna Street to City limits
- Normandy Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle
- Northwest Drive from Arden Road to W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road
- Penhurst Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Sheffield Drive from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac
- Southampton Place from Cul-de-sac to Cul-De-Sac
- Stratford Avenue from Melrose Avenue to S. FM 2288
- Stratford Court from Stratford Avenue to Cul-De-Sac
- Summer Crest Drive from Grand Court Road to Sherwood Way
- Surrey Square Court from Ashford Drive to Cul-De-Sac
- Sussex Place from Burlington Road to Sussex Place
- Townview Lane from W. Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to City limits
- Warwick Drive from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue
- Westminster Lane from Ashford Drive to Avondale Avenue
- Weston Court from Weston Road & Coventry Lane to Cul-De-Sac
- Weston Road from Arden Road to S. FM 2288
- Whitecastle Lane from Amberton Parkway to Windemere Circle
- Wicklow Court from Berkshire Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Windemere Circle from Hunters Glen Road to Hunters Glen Road
This development comes after the city announced a previous sealcoating project that took place on Friday, Aug. 4.
Below is a map of the roads that will be affected by the sealcoating project. All two-lane roads will be reduced to one lane during the aforementioned time frame.