WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society has announced the resignation the Society’s Executive Director Terri Cox in addition to Director Johnny Binder.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, both have decided to step down at the end of March. The two have dedicated over 50 years to the Zoo.

Cox started her work with the Zoo over 30 years ago. During her tenure, she played a vital role in the zoo’s transformation – overseeing new projects and ensuring the Zoo’s AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) accreditation was established and maintained. Without this accreditation, Cameron Park Zoo would not be able to have acquired many of the animals and exhibits there today.

Binder has been with the Zoo since 1973, and will be retiring. The Society says he is leaving behind a legacy of commitment to ongoing development of the Zoo. As Zoo director, Binder worked on various expansion projects over the years – and also served as an AZA accreditation inspector who contributed to numerous global conservation efforts alongside the Society.

Over the last three decades, the Society has pooled more than $11.5 million, which has covered costs for animal care and enrichment, conservation and research, travel and training for staff, and for funding new exhibits. This includes $1.2 million in marketing and advertising for the Zoo.

The Society says it is committed to finding a suitable replacement for Cox as soon as possible. Cox has said that even after her departure, she still wants the best for the Zoo – and is committed to helping the Society find her replacement and assisting in any way needed.

The Society says it is forever grateful for Johnny and Terri’s contributions to the Zoo, and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.