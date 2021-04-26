More details released on State Rep. Dan Huberty’s DWI charge

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State Rep. Dan Huberty (R – Houston) was excused from the House floor at the Capitol on Monday morning following a DWI charge in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Rep. Huberty was arrested after crashing his Corvette into another vehicle and failing a sobriety test, according to an affidavit from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office.

The affidavit states he refused a chemical test, and then failed his walking sobriety test. The officer responding to the incident reported the Houston representative’s speech was slurred, face was flushed and smelled of alcohol. The officer noted Rep. Huberty was cooperative throughout the process.

Rep. Huberty released a statement over the weekend, and said he was beginning treatment options immediately.

“I know I have a problem and this incident serves as wake-up call for me,” his Facebook post read in part.

KXAN has reached out to Rep. Huberty’s office for more information on how this will affect his legislative efforts for the rest of this session.