SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nearly a year ago, a mother, wife, and daughter, Kristine Rodriguez was killed in a horrific car accident.

Today she was memorialized with a bench on the corner of 18th and Chadbourne….just one block from where she passed away. The family of Kristy started a go fund me page and connected with Texas bank to commission a spot for Kristy’s bench.

“I just thought this was the best location knowing her accident was so close by here and I really think she would want you to be happy that this all worked out like it did,” said Sharon Troy, mother of Kristine.

Many people who knew and loved her in the community has wonderful things to share about her.

“Kristy had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She was always positive, she gave positive advice to people, and was never inconvenienced by anyone,” said Pastor at St. Paul Presbyterian, Tim Davenport-Herpst.

Family and friends are raised money to commission the bench with Smith Steelworks of Spanish Fork, Utah. The bench includes Kristy’s picture and items that were important in her life, like mental health awareness. Kristy worked for MHMR Services of the Concho Valley at the San Angelo Clubhouse and part-time at GAFB’s commissary. The family succeeded to get the bench placed before Christmas day, which would have been Kristy’s 39th birthday.