Mobile Vet Center to make stops in several West Texas towns

The following is a press release from the VA:

“Veterans: Don’t Miss This Opportunity to Learn about Your VA Benefits and Receive Counseling

Feb. 26 – 28: The VA Mobile Vet Center will be in Mertzon, Big Lake, Ozona, Sonora, Eldorado and San Angelo.

Mertzon, TexasWednesday, February 26, 2020, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.Family Dollar301 N. BroadwayMertzon, TX 76941 Big Lake, TexasWednesday, February 26, 2020, 3 -6 p.m.Dollar General100 E 2nd St.Big Lake, TX 76932 Ozona, TexasThursday, February 27, 2020, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.909 Ave DOzona, TX 79643 Sonora, TexasThursday, February 27, 2020, 3 -6 p.m.205 Hwy 277Sonora, TX 76950 Eldorado, TexasFriday, February 28, 2020, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.2 S. Divide StEldorado, TX 76936 San Angelo, TexasFriday, February 28, 2020, 3 -6 p.m.San Angelo VA Clinic4220 Southwest BlvdSan Angelo, TX 76904

BACKGROUND:

VA Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment. Vet Center staff use Mobile Vet Centers, 34-foot “office on wheels” equipped with satellite communications, to reach Veterans and their family members in rural and underserved communities.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to stop by the Mobile Vet Center, are encouraged to call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR VETS (1.877.927.8387). This is an around-the-clock, free, confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Midland Vet Center at 432-697-8222, located at 4400 N Midland Dr, Ste 540, Midland, TX 79707, and open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Veterans in crisis, or friends and family concerned about one, can connect with caring, qualified responders at VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or www.veteranscrisisline.net.”