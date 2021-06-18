Mississippi man spends 15 hours in Waffle House after losing fantasy football bet

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fantasy football bet led to one man sitting at a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, for 15 hours.

Lee Sanderlin, who is a reporter for the Clarion Ledger, said he came in last place in his fantasy football league this year. As punishment, he had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. For every waffle he ate, an hour was taken off the clock.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Sanderlin tweeted about his experience, which quickly went viral. He said, “I tweeted during the whole ordeal — through 15 hours and nine painful waffles — and I truly never expected the Tweets to go viral like they did.”

Waffle number 6 and I’m eagerly staring into the abyss, hoping for it all to end. Also, 4 hours down now pic.twitter.com/XtmPpUNOHk — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Even though it was a struggle, he eventually ate nine waffles at the restaurant, cutting his time spent at the Waffle House to 15 hours.

Before he left the restaurant, Sanderlin gave a shoutout to the staff who let him hang out with them on a slow night.

As for the rest of the experience, Sanderlin said, “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

There are more than 1,900 Waffle House restaurants in 25 states, according to the company, with all open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.