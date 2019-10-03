Mind trick, this isn’t: Star Wars releases new products at San Angelo Walmart at midnight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mitchell Communications Group

According to media relations for the franchise, exclusive Star Wars “Skywalker Saga” products will be revealed at 11:59 p.m. on October 3.

The event, called Star Wars TRIPLE FORCE FRIDAY, will be held at Walmart located at 3440 S. Bryant Blvd. in San Angelo.

Event attendees can expect the following:

  • on-the-spot hand drawn Star Wars caricatures
  • collectible Triple Force Friday lapel pins (while supplies last)
  • and of course, the reveal of the Walmart-exclusive, limited-edition Skywalker Saga products.

If you attend the event, send us your photos via our Facebook pages, KLST, KSAN.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.