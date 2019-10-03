Mind trick, this isn’t: Star Wars releases new products at San Angelo Walmart at midnight

According to media relations for the franchise, exclusive Star Wars “Skywalker Saga” products will be revealed at 11:59 p.m. on October 3.

The event, called Star Wars TRIPLE FORCE FRIDAY, will be held at Walmart located at 3440 S. Bryant Blvd. in San Angelo.

Event attendees can expect the following:

on-the-spot hand drawn Star Wars caricatures

collectible Triple Force Friday lapel pins (while supplies last)

and of course, the reveal of the Walmart-exclusive, limited-edition Skywalker Saga products.

