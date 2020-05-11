Military opens second round of free COVID-19 testing to public

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Military Department is opening up free COVID-19 testing to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.

Beginning Thursday, citizens may call and make an appointment at 512-883-2400 prior to their arrival. If citizens show up to the site without an appointment, they will be asked to wait until all appointments are finished.

Citizens do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested. Tests are sent to a lab and processed anywhere from two to seven days later. Turnaround time could vary due to testing volume.

The Texas Military Department is operating rural testing sites throughout the state in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

For more information, visit txcovidtest.org.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo

