Military offering free COVID-19 testing

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The Texas Military Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.

The testing is free to the public, even if you do not have symptoms. Anyone wanting a test is required to call 512-883-2400 and make an appointment.

There are only 180 test available, and they will be given to people with an appointment first.

The test will be sent off to a lab and processed within two to seven days later. Due to testing volume, the time to receive results could vary.

The Texas Military Department is operating rural testing sites throughout the state in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

For more information, visit txcovidtest.org.