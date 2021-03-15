Military Monday: San Angelo Sailor featured by Navy Office of Community Outreach Department

The Navy Office of Community Outreach Media Outreach Department submitted the following information and photo about a Sailor from San Angelo, Texas.

BREMERTON, Wash.- Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Brian Nolder, from San Angelo, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) hugs his wife following his return from deployment. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash. after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz.

U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier