Military Monday: Michael Luna, Marine from San Angelo

Michael Joseph Luna, 21, was born in San Angelo. He attended Central High School and graduated in 2017. He joined the marines after graduation and is now an E-4 Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. According to his father, Albert Luna, he is currently deployed. He departed for Saudia Arabia in May of this year. His current job status is a collateral duty inspector and he is a 6332 avionics technician. Luna has been serving for two years and 11 months at this time.

“It’s scary for a father to let their child go out into this world, hoping that we prepared you properly. You walk with honor and make your family proud. I love you son and can’t wait to see you,” Albert Luna, Michael Luna’s father, said.

*Photos courtesy of Albert Luna

