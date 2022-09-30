(NBC) — Some familiar faces will be missing, but many remain, and some new ones have been added to the “Saturday Night Live” roster for its new season, it starts this weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Miles Teller serving as host.

“It’s really exciting,” said Teller. “You’re working with the absolute best of the best, so you feel well taken care of, but it is, it’s a lot. It’s a whirlwind.”

The whole summer’s been a whirlwind for Teller thanks to his role in the megahit “Top Gun.”

“I honestly don’t think I knew what I was signing up for — as far as the — how much audiences love ‘Top Gun,’” said Teller. “There’s a difference between a success and what ‘Top Gun’’s been able to achieve, top five all-time domestic, that’s you know, you’re a part of history.”

And now he will be part of another legacy launching Season 48 of “Saturday Night Live.”

“As a lifelong fan of ‘SNL,’ that’s — people are really excited for it to come back — I’m not going to say ‘added pressure,’ but when you have Kendrick Lamar performing as well, you know that everyone’s going to be watching it,” said Teller.

And they will be watching Teller, minus his “Top Gun” mustache.

“I miss it,” said Teller of his facial hair. “My wife doesn’t miss it at all. She’s the reason it’s gone for sure. And I just haven’t found the right character, but maybe we’ll come up with something here.”

Teller told Jimmy Fallon that he and his sisters used to act out “SNL” skits when they were kids and it was their “collective dream” to get the chance to either be in the cast or host one day.

