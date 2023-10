SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs collected their second straight District 6-2A victory Friday night with a 56-6 win at home over TLCA Abilene.

The Bulldogs jumped right out of the gate in this one scoring points early and often, as they moved to 2-1 in District 6-2A Division II, and 6-2 overall.

Miles is back in action next Friday when they travel to Roscoe who is also 2-1 in District play.