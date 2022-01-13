MILES, Texas – Miles ISD announced they have been awarded a grant from the TEA in the amount of $637,250 to establish a High Quality After School Program, according to a release on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

According to the release, the program is expected to begin this spring with a focus on student learning by the following:

Providing a safe and healthy environment after the school day for all students at no cost.

Enabling access to learning in areas of non-academic skills.

Include themes and activities based in student interests and needs that are both academic and enriching.

Emphasize a tutorial program that targets academic support aligned with individual student needs.

Hours 3:30-6:30 p.m. four days a week.

Opportunity for academic and enrichment tutor pay up to $50 hourly.

Miles ISD is also searching for a full time candidate to manage, and implement this great program. For more information about the opening, click here.