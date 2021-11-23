Mike Boyd appointed to Texas Military Preparedness Commission

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Michael Boyd to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission today, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s office, “the Commission seeks to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations.”

The Commission also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate to Texas.

Michael Boyd, of Christoval, is the Chairman of Housley Communications, Inc, the President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, and serves as the trustee of the San Angelo Health Foundation.

Boyd served in the National Guard from 1947 – 2005. He received his Bachelor in Business Administration from Texas A&M, and a Master’s in Banking from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.