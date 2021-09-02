Midwestern State joins Angelo State in Texas Tech University System

The Texas Tech University (TTU) System welcomed Midwestern State University as its fifth member institution during the 25th-anniversary of the system, according to a release from Texas Tech University on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 1522 in June, completing Midwestern State transition into the TTU System, beginning September 1, 2021.

“Located in Wichita Falls, Midwestern State is known for its strong programs in the arts, humanities, sciences and social sciences as well as accredited professional programs in mechanical engineering, social work, nursing, radiologic science, respiratory care, athletics training and business, among others,” according to the release.

Midwestern State joins Angelo State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to become the five institutions of the Texas Texas University System.

Angelo State University joined the TTU System in 2007. Angelo State University also competes against Midwestern State University in a variety of sports in NCAA Division II Athletics as a part of the Lone Star Conference.