FRISCO, TX (KFDX/KJTL)— Cowboys defensive star Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending blow to the knee in practice Thursday, Sept. 21.

Sports analyst Mickey Spagnola gives a rundown from the Star on the cornerback’s ACL tear and the next move the Dallas Cowboys must make.

“Things have been going so well for the Dallas Cowboys this season until Thursday’s practice when two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season,” Spagnola said. “Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy knows how much that hurts.”

McCarthy weighed in on Diggs’ injury and what that means for his roster and defense for the rest of the season.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Trevon. Obviously, it makes you sick when you see one of your guys go through this,” McCarthy said. “And I think clearly the response to his injury yesterday shows who he is and how the team feels about him. The locker room and the coaches and the outgoing support has been tremendous.”He’s very appreciative of that, so obviously you feel sick about him, and it’s definitely a punch in the gut for a football team.”

Diggs has allowed just three catches for 31 yards on eight targets as the nearest defender in coverage this season. This is why Diggs’ absence will be a big blow to the Cowboys’ defense, which was depending on Diggs.

“So to counter that punch, the Cowboys will move nickel corner Daron Bland over to Diggs’ spot at right cornerback and insert Jourdan Lewis into the slot on their nickel defense,” Spagnola said. “Also, while the Cowboys have Zack Martin and Tyler Biadisz listed as questionable, both are expected to play for the Silver Star Nation.”

The Cowboys will play Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona at 3:25 p.m.