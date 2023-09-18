FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Cowboys played another great game against the New York Jets in a 30-10 victory on Sunday, September 17, 2023, according to Silver Star insider Mickey Spagnola.

Going into the Monday night games, their defense ranked number two overall in yards allowed, number one in sacks, number one in takeaway differential and number two in points per game.

Despite the win, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said there is still room for improvement for the defense after the Cowboys were leading only 18-10 after the first half.

Mickey Spagnola has the latest on the Cowboys’ 2023 season.