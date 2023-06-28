SAN ANGELO, TX—It’s a kid’s dream to have an opportunity to showcase their skills on one of the biggest stages. For 13-year-old Michael Sarabia, he will be amongst some of the most talented young baseball players come July 7th from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at T-Mobile Park.

“I know how many kids are out there that wish for this opportunity. It’s a dream of mine to go out there and compete in this home run derby,” said Sarabia.

The West Texas Titans hosted the MLB Junior Home Run Derby in early June, where Sarabia competed in the 14 age division, winning the region by a single home run. Fast forward to June 25th, Sarabia advanced to the regional competition in Dallas, where he hit 20 home runs to defeat last year’s 2022 national champion, earning a spot in the national finals.

“In the first round, I hit eight, which qualified. In the last round, I hit 12 to win it. Looking at him, he looked like he was going to beat me. Toward the end, he got warmed up and started swinging the bat well. I only won by a couple of home runs,” said Sarabia.

The National Junior Home Run Derby is an event for softball and baseball players ages 12 and 14 that will compete and display their abilities during the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Week in Seattle, Washington.

“I am hoping to beat the home run derby record. The record is 20 home runs. I am trying to go 25 for 25 in the national league,” said Sarabia.

Each kid in the competition has a certain amount of time to hit home runs.

“Each kid has 25 swings for three minutes. The fields are 200 ft, so if it’s hit over. Whichever comes first. 25 or three minutes, that’s when the time is,” said Sarabia.

To represent San Angelo at his age means a lot to him.

“I have a lot of friends that are wishing me good luck. It’s just a good thing coming from this small town and to go all the way up to Seattle in the nationals,” said Sarabia.