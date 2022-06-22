(KLST/KSAN)– The Mexican Consulate in Del Rio is coming to San Angelo to help families connect to the resources necessary to help them further their American dreams.

Versión en Español-

“San Angelo being one of the most important cities in our jurisdiction, we want to make sure the community that lives there in tended to,” Joanna Gomez with Mexican Consulate said.

The organization is bringing the resources to the Concho Valley with a fun twist. Gomez said the Big Family Fair will have a cultural exhibit, games, and a painting booth for the kids.

“Everyone is welcome and it’s going to be a lot of fun we are having a loteria, some raffles, some prizes, so and there are going to be food trucks selling Mexican food at the venue,” Gomez said.

There will also be educational resources for not only kids, but also to help adults further their education.

“Educational services and health services as well,” Gomez said.

A mobile consulate will also be offered in conjunction to the fair. People can set up an appointment to get their documents taken care of.

“We issue passports, civil registration, birth certificates, marriage and so on, and also matriculas consulares which is an ID card, a local ID card, issued by the Mexican authorities,” Gomez said. “All of those services are going to be offered in the Segunda Iglesia Bautista at 2600 chestnut. We are going to be there Saturday and Sunday as well, we are starting out at 9am up until 5pm. This is a previous appointment attention, but we will also be taking walk-ins.”

So come on out and enjoy the fun while also learning about the opportunities available to you to help you further you life goals.