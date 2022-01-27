SAN ANGELO, Texas – The KLST and KSAN weather teams met with Santa Rita Elementary students to answer questions about climate change.

KLST Chief Meteorologist, Kris Boone, and KSAN Chief Meteorologist, Aaron Ayers participated in a Zoom interview with a group of three students from Ms. Hollyhall’s fifth-grade class. The group has a project on climate change and asked weather experts about global warming trends.

One question asked was how each meteorologist defines “global warming” in their own words. Boone and Ayers inform the children that it’s, “Basically, a man-made increase in CO2 levels that are increasing global temperatures.”

The students also ask which areas have been and will be most impacted. The meteorologists share that coastal, coldest, and warmest areas see the greatest impact. Kris Boone gives an example of Miami’s “Sunny-day flooding,” which is when, on sunny days, ocean levels rise causing streets to flood as if it’s been raining.

Additional questions asked were how global warming has agricultural and local impacts. Agriculture is a resource in the Concho Valley, but local farmers and ranchers may see issues caused by climate change. Some farmers may even have to change what and how they plant.











The student’s project will be completed in April and they plan to share the final results with Boone and Ayers.