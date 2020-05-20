Memorial Day closures for the city of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no interruption in garbage collection or landfill operations.

Specific City operations that will be closed for the holiday include the Municipal Pool, Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Municipal Court, the Nature Center and Animal Services.

Please note that camping at all City parks and Lake Nasworthy is still prohibited at this time.

At Fort Concho, Memorial Day exercises to honor the nation’s military members who made the ultimate sacrifice will be recorded and posted to the Fort Concho Facebook page on Monday, May 27. Members of the Fort Concho Living History program will post the colors on the Parade Ground at half-staff with an artillery salute, followed by a short talk on the significance of this day.

Fort Concho will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day for self-guided tours. For more information, call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

City operations will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.