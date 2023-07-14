SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents will have rind on their minds on Saturday, July 29, when the Concho Valley Farmer’s Market Melon Fest kicks off.

The festival will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at 609 S. Oakes St. from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. It will feature live music and door prizes, and vendors will be selling locally-grown melons alongside other fruits, vegetables, plants and more that are available this season. The event will have free entry and parking spots for the public.

The festival marks the return of the melon season, as warmer summer temperatures make for prime growing conditions. This also means that melons will once again be in stock during the Concho Valley Farmer’s Market’s regular sales days of every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from the beginning of spring until October.

“We’re all noted out here for the best melons in almost the whole world because everybody talks about West Texas cantaloupe and watermelon,” Margie Jackson, president of theConcho Valley Farmer’s Market, said.

Many of the 35 to 40 vendors that will be in attendance are local youth, with most in grade levels ranging anywhere from elementary school to college.

“Right now, we have so many young farmers that are farmers and gardeners,” Jackson said. “They’re all young kids, and that’s how they make their money to go to college.”

Jackson encourages the community to invest in its younger population by taking part in the festivities and supporting local businesses – even if it’s one melon at a time.

“It helps all these kids who are gardeners. They want the money to keep it here in the San Angelo area and save it for school supplies,” Jackson said. “I’d like everybody to know that our farmer’s market caters to the younger crowd, and when they see these young kids selling stuff, I just want them to see how hard it is for these young kids to make money and then spend money locally and give it back to these kids.”

For more information about the event, call Jackson at (325)245-3338.