SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The 2023 Concho Valley Farmer’s Market Melon Fest kicked off at 609 S. Oakes St. on Saturday, July 29.

Hundreds of San Angelo residents gathered to take part in the melon-themed marketplace, with market mainstays such as Schwartz Boys Produce & Meats and Three Rivers Farm stocking fresh melons from the fields alongside other marketers. Red watermelon, orange watermelon and their seedless varieties were available for purchase as well as cantaloupe and Israeli melons.

“It’s probably one of our busiest days of the year because it draws a really big crowd,” Trevor Schwartz, vice president of the Concho Valley Farmer’s Market and farmer of family-owned Schwartz Boys Produce & Meats, said. “It’s just a great day for everybody. It brings a lot of people in, and it really boosts sales for everybody.”

Other produce items, breads, honey, jellies, potted plants, jewelry and more were displayed for sale as well. The festival also featured live music and door prizes for attendees to enjoy.

The farmers, ranchers and craftspeople selling their products at the event ranged in age anywhere from 12 all the way to 80, according to Schwartz. Many of them sought to use the profits made during the festival to pay for school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“For a lot of the vendors, it’s their summer job,” Schwartz said. “They use the money to pay for books, school supplies and everything in between.”

The Concho Valley Farmer’s Market hopes that San Angelo residents see the impact the festival has on local businesses and choose to spend their money locally in the future.

“When they spend their money here it stays in San Angelo, and that’s the best thing about it,” Schwartz said. “When you’re buying here, you’re buying from your neighbors.”