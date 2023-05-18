SAN ANGELO, TX— “We’ve missed a couple of games this year because of health problems. In the past, we never missed. Never. Didn’t, matter what the weather was. If they were playing, we were watching,” said Tommy Robinson.

There are fans, there are super fans, and then there’s the Robinsons. Debbie and Tommy Robinson have left their mark on this program for many years. They even made it a priority to travel to the Division II College World Series.

“One in Montgomery, Alabama, and four in Cary. So we have been to Cary four times,” said Tommy.

When the field was first built, Tommy scouted each seat and found the perfect one in the shade. Section N row four seats one and two. Once they started getting closer to the athletes, they changed seats and moved behind the dugout, and last week Angelo State made those seats their own.

“The parents nearly every year do something for us. They will give us some gift cards, and they recognize us and that sort of thing, but this one was nice,” said Tommy.

The Robinsons take food to the athletes every Saturday during the baseball season. A tradition that has been around for a while.

“We used to do meals for the Colts, and now we make meals for the Rams. We still enjoy doing it,” said Tommy.

Something they have talked about for years was renewing their vows at the baseball field for their 51st wedding anniversary, and on December 4th, 2022, their dream became a reality.

“We talked about doing this for a long time,” said Tommy.

“Forever. We have always joked that we ought to renew our vows. It was short but sweet,” said Debbie.

Like most fans, Debbie has a good luck charm. It is a necklace attached to a 2016 College World Series ring. Head coach Kevin Brooks gifted it to her, and she wears it every game day.

“It was not a current one. It was an old one. It still did not matter to me. I wish I had a current one,” said Debbie.