KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Killeen has welcomed its new police chief – who has already broken history as the first Latino chief the city has seen.

He shares with FOX 44 News his biggest goal is to build relations with the community. With just 32 days under his belt, Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez, Jr. is a seasoned law enforcement officer who previously served the Houston Police Department.

Now he is looking to achieve a variety of things for those living in the Killeen community – one of the bigger things being reducing the crime rate Killeen is seeing even further.

“So we’re looking at the data,” says Chief Lopez Jr. “And the data tells me that even though crime is down, we can do a better job and improve responses. A lot of times law enforcement agencies are focused on reactive police instead of preventive policing. So we’ve got to find the right mix in order to prevent crimes before we have our citizens victimized.”

Chief Lopez, Jr. also shares the importance of building trust with community members and bridging intentional relationships to properly serve everyone.

“This is a partnership,” shared Chief Lopez, Jr. “We as a law enforcement agency can’t solve problems all by ourselves. We need to help the community. We need to help our business partners. We need the help of our social service agencies to make sure that we address all issues, crimes that happened because certain conditions that are social inequalities, poverty, lack of education, lack of job opportunities.”

He ultimately highlighted the significance of crime prevention efforts across all departments and communities. Chief Lopez Jr. wants people to know that he is excited to make a difference in the community, and that the city is hiring multiple positions.