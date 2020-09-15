Meet Josh Hilton: Rodeo Production and Sponsorship Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Josh Hilton originally hails from Iowa but is no stranger to San Angelo. He’s been the “music man” at the San Angelo Rodeo for the last 10 years but for the last decade, he his wife, Whitney, and 10-month-old son Gus have called Weatherford, Texas home.

The position of Rodeo Production and Sponsorship Director with the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo opened up earlier in 2020.

“I knew this opportunity was available here for more of a steady position, steady part of life… I kinda threw my name in the hat and blessed that they chose me to be part of the family here,” Hilton said.

Hilton has worked at more top 50 rodeos than any other music director in the business. He’s been voted Music Director of the Year twice out of the three years the award has been in existence.

“I’ve gotten to learn so much and meet so many people and that’s what I hope to bring to San Angelo. What I feel like I’ve done so far is take the contacts I have nationally and bring them here,” Hilton said.

According to San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Executive Director Justin Jonas, the association has seen a 30 percent increase in sponsorships since Hilton’s arrival.

The latest sponsorship announced was the partnership between the SASSRA and American Hat Company, Inc based in Bowie, Texas.

Graphic courtesy of the SASSRA

When asked why choose San Angelo to call home, Hilton responded by saying it’s been home to him and his family for three weeks out of the year for the past decade.

“I actually know more people in this community than I did in Weatherford,” Hilton said.

Hilton said this rodeo has always been a family affair. His wife, a trick rider, has carried the flag during the national anthem during the rodeo, his brother, Andy, runs the timed event end during the rodeo, and their father also comes in to volunteer.

“It’s just a natural fit for me and my family to be here,” Hilton said.

Hilton says he will still be involved in other rodeos and continue to work as Music Director for those events.

For more information, view his company’s Facebook Page and his project with another familiar face to San Angelo, Justin Rumford.

For Hilton’s thoughts on how the pandemic has impacted rodeo, what he would like to see happen for the sport in San Angelo, and insight on the upcoming Roping Fiesta watch the video below.