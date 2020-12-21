Medical Monday with Dr. James Vretis

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Common human coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, such as the common cold. There have been coronaviruses that have caused more severe illness, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). For more information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov/COVID19.

Because this is a rapidly evolving situation, for the latest developments and additional guidance on the 2019-nCoV for the public, healthcare professionals, and travelers, visit the CDC and DSHS websites.

Centers for Disease Control

Texas Department of State Health Services

Types of COVID-19 tests we report

COVID-19 Testing: PCR, Antigen, and Antibody Tests Explained by the Texas Department of Health Services

Our health department began receiving positive antigen test results on June 30. These positive cases are treated no differently than positive PCR tests with regard to investigation, monitoring and release. From this point forward, we began reporting both PCR and antigen tests positive results daily.

PCR tests

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests

These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.