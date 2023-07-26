SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley continued its third day of trial in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 26.

Prosecutor Allison Palmer called Romeo Solano, executive director of the Quest Diagnostics clinical laboratory responsible for testing urine samples taken from 2-month-old victim Brixlee Lee, and Carla Worley, landlord of the property at which the incident took place, to the witness stand to testify.

Solano discussed the results of the urine samples taken from Lee with the prosecution. One sample taken from the home revealed that Lee had morphine and codeine, two opium-based pain relief medications, in her system. Another sample taken from Lee while at the hospital showed that she had methamphetamine and fentanyl in her body prior to her death.

When questioned as to why the two samples were positive for four separate drugs, Solano said that those responsible for testing the samples tested for specific drugs with each sample and were not actively looking for others. Solano also stated that he did not know the details about how these drugs were administered to Lee.

Worley gave an eyewitness account of her interactions with defendant Cristin Bradley and with Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, in the years leading to the incident. Worley stated that Bradley and Smock moved into the residence on Oct. 27, 2018, and initially had no complaints made against them. However, neighboring tenants would begin to complain that Bradley and Smock were receiving visitors at “all hours” of the day and night.

After a new set of tenants that had moved in during 2020 began to raise similar complaints, Worley attempted to hold an inspection of the property. Smock would deny her the inspection, though, on the ground that Bradley’s sister, an individual who Bradley had been in recent contact with, had contracted COVID-19.

Worley would later attempt a second inspection in September 2020 after Smock and Bradley had started to be behind on rent payments. Afterward, Worley decided not to renew Bradley and Smock’s lease and told them to prepare to move out. Following the incident on Nov. 7, 2020, Worley issued an eviction notice.

The State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley is still ongoing.