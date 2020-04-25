Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple news outlets are reporting that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has died.

TMZ was the first to report the news, writing, “North Korea’s Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is on his death bed with no hope for recuperation — according to media outlets in China and Japan.”

Britain’s Express has also reported the news, citing “multiple sources coming out of North Korea and the Far East.”

The New York Post cited a Hong Kong broadcast network and a Japanese magazine in its reporting.

The Post adds that unconfirmed reports, attributed to senior party sources in Beijing, say an operation to insert a stent into Kim’s heart failed “because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.”

The reports all share the same basic information – the 36-year-old dictator reportedly fell ill suddenly and was hospitalized for a heart procedure.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. was “monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery.”

Outlets reporting his death today say their sourcing indicates Kim lapsed into a vegetative state after the surgery went wrong and died either Friday or Saturday.

North Korea has yet to confirm the reports.