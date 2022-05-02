(KLST/KSAN) Nearly 56 educators from Texas and New Mexico made their way to San Diego for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot’s Educators Workshop happening May 2nd through May 6th.

After making the trip to San Diego on Monday, May 2bd participants gathered at the hotel for a welcome dinner and to look at what will be taking place this week.

Through this week, teachers, counselors and others working with students get a taste of what it’s like to be a Marine.

With this experience, those working with kids can help those graduating find the next steps of their careers.

Not only will the educators get a feel of what recruits going through training face, but they will also get to understand the different opportunities the Marine Corps offers such as career paths and education options.