(KLST/KSAN) Coaches, counselors, principals, teachers and even a mayor from Texas and New Mexico all entered the fourth day of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Educators Workshop taking place in San Diego from May 2nd to May 6th.

Only seven of the 57 educators that embarked on this week-long adventure were given the opportunity to attend an Eagle Globe and Anchor Ceremony (EGA) on top of the Reaper located at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton.

After completing multiple areas of training such as marksmanship with rifles, combat water survival and Marine Corps Martial Arts, recruits enter into what is known as the Crucible. Recruits endure 54 hours of the hardest training they have faced.

Company flags resting after traveling with recruits through the Crucible.

In the two and a half-day span, recruits are limited to only three MREs, hike over 30 miles and receive only four hours of sleep. At the end of the Crucible, recruits must hike up a mountain known as the Reaper. When recruits come over the crest of the Reaper around sunrise the EGA ceremony begins.

This is when recruits are handed the Eagle Globe and Anchor Marines were on their uniform and earn the title of Marine.

Recruit receiving his Eagle Globe and Anchor from his Drill Instructor.

Those seven educators then met up with the remaining to complete gun safety training also at Camp Pendleton. In a classroom and weapon simulator, participants learned how to properly handle and fire a rifle.

Once training was complete the group moved to the gun range for the chance to fire these weapons at 200 yards. With the help of other Marines, those that came to San Diego were able to shoot two rounds – one with coaching, the other as live fire.

Educators firing rifles with the guidance of Marines.

After eating some delicious chow hall food, participants then participated in what is known as the 12 Stables. Here, recruits use the resources provided to complete various challenges as a team. Some of this simulated a bridge collapsing with orders to get ammunition to the other side. These educators had to think through the situation in front of them as a team in order to complete the task at hand.