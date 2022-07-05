McLennan County, Texas (FOX 44) – Nearly 200 counties in Texas are under a burn ban, including McLennan, Bell, and Falls County.

The heat is here and is sticking around a while. The McLennan County Commissioners Court made the decision Tuesday afternoon to extend the disaster declaration.

“Avoid burning brush and burning trash outside and in open pit,” says the McLennan County Judge,

Scott Felton.

Last week after the McLennan county commissioners court made the decision to put a burn ban in place, McLennan county judge Scott Felton emphasized on how the fire conditions have gotten worse this season.

“If you see smoke somewhere report it becomes it’s sometimes only a matter of minutes before they can get in a situation. Where the fire gets out of hand,” says Felton.

Multiple fire agencies were on call all Fourth of July weekend fighting fires due to illegally popping fireworks.

“We owe so much to our volunteers in all different areas, but especially those that work for public safety, for better community and safety for our community,” says Felton.

Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint reported several areas in Central Texas will be under a heat advisory.

“From a standpoint of makes the grass drier and lower humidity. Many times when the heat gets up, some wind gets a bit worse and that could influence how fast fires moving,” says Felton.

With the dry temperatures McLennan County Judge Scott Felton hopes everyone follows the burn ban to keep the community safe.

“A lot of our volunteers fight fires, you don’t need to put them at any undue risk as well as putting the risk of the owners property,” says Felton.