SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — McCulloch County Judge Frank Trull has declared a local state of disaster after residents have been left without water for over a week now due to a water main break that resulted in water systems being shut off throughout the region.

The decision was made as denizens of the Salt Gap, Pear Valley, Doole and Fife areas struggle to obtain water and as concerns over the Millersview-Doole Water Supply Corporation’s alleged lack of communication begin to mount.

“People have just been waiting, not knowing when the water was going to come back on, what the problem was or why it was taking so long,” Debbie Clifton, a farmer and rancher that has lived in Lohn, Texas, for 30 years, said. “People just trusted and kept on waiting and waiting thinking that it’s going to be OK, and then when it went on day, after day, after day, there was a sense of disbelief that ‘My gosh, I can’t believe that we’re still all out of water!'”

According to a statement made by the water corporation on Saturday, Aug. 5, a line break near Doole caused a main to dewater. McCulloch County locals have offered insights as to what caused this incident, though, with one noting that the water outage has been going on since Thursday, Aug. 3.

“I was told originally that they had problems with the water storage tank by the well and repaired that,” William Sneed, a part-time rancher and mechanic in McCulloch County, said. “A valve broke, they replaced it and somehow too much pressure got let down the line and blew the line out. I think they said in one mile they had 50-plus leaks.”

Though the Millersview-Doole Water Supply Corporation has other operations and facilities that combine surface water and groundwater and provide it to other communities throughout certain parts of West Texas, the well water provided by the well in McCulloch County is one of the only sources of water in the region. As such, the water siphoned from the well has become vital to the day-to-day lives of the community’s members, both in and out of the home.

“There’s several exotic game ranches that are relying on it, and livestock — just normal household use, also,” Sneed said. “I was told there’s probably close to 300 customers without water since last Thursday.”

Fueling the McCulloch County residents’ growing outrage due to their continued lack of water are conflicting and sparse messages from the water company about the status of the water main’s repairs.

“Yesterday I received a text message, but up until that there was not much communication,” Sneed said. “They started a group text with several people, myself included. The day the water was off and the next day after that they were vague, and after that there was nothing.”

The estimated time for when water will be restored to the region has also been left unclear. Some residents have reported that they were promised the water’s return just a few days after the initial incident, while others said that they were told that they might have to wait as long as three weeks until their water would be turned on again.

“Last Friday they said it’d be on by the next day, and then Monday they said maybe later today,” Sneed said. “Yesterday the McCulloch judge spoke to them and they said possibly by Friday if everything goes good, and then this morning I got a text message from the water department and they said that the first three miles tried to be pressured up and they had numerous blowouts.”

Despite the confusion, progress toward repairing the water line has been documented by the residents. Clifton shared a video of approximately 29 holes spanning half a mile that were dug to do repairs on the water main:

The region has gone without a reliable water supply for over a week now. Video courtesy of Debbie Clifton.

According to Sneed, repairs are being worked on in sections. Just one mile had been fixed out of the roughly 100 miles of pipeline that are currently without water, though.

“They’ve got a mile of it repaired, and they have two miles to repair before they can pressure up the first section to see what leaks they have on the next section,” Sneed said. “There’s probably about 100 miles of pipeline that are without water.”

Making matters worse for the situation are the extensive nature of the repairs, equipment problems faced by repair crews and extreme heat.

“I think they got one extra crew to come and help them, and they’ve been having equipment problems — backhoes breaking down, and of course, the hot weather is a factor also,” Sneed said. “They’ve had a parts problem, too. They ran out of parts because they have so many repairs that are needing done.”

While the repairs are being worked on, friends and locals from neighboring regions have taken to help struggling residents by offering water or water transportation services.

“We’ve had offers personally from friends in Eden and friends that have property at Millersview that have trailers and water tanks to come haul water for us or let us come get water out of their wells,” Clifton said. “Lots of people have stepped up to help.”

Organizations and government bodies throughout Lohn, Texas, have also offered a helping hand to those afflicted by the water outage. Lohn ISD has also opened its locker rooms for affected individuals to take showers in while the disaster is ongoing. Meanwhile, the Lohn Volunteer Fire Department has been hauling tanks of water into the county for residents capable of storing it to use. Most normal households in the area do not have such storage capabilities, though, barring several residents from one of the few emergency relief options.

To help address and bring awareness to the growing crisis, Judge Trull formally declared a local state of disaster on Thursday, Aug. 10. McCulloch County has also attempted to remedy the situation by allowing residents to request water and have it delivered to them free of charge if they are unable to pick it up themselves.

Judge Trull’s declaration of a local state of disaster.

“A week without water in 105-degree weather is unacceptable,” Sneed said. “There should be four or five crews somewhere helping with this if it’s this big of a problem.”

The Concho Valley Homepage has attempted to contact the Millersview-Doole Water Supply Corporation but has been unable to reach anyone for a statement thus far. However, the company has periodically published updates about the situation on its website.

According to one such update, the Millersview-Doole Water Supply Corporation has been working to fix the water line and has been attempting to call residents affected by the outage. Despite this, the company claims to have been unable to reach several of its customers and, as such, recommends contacting it and signing up for its alert systems.

“If you did not get a call please call the office so we can update your info,” an update on the corporation’s website said. “And I encourage you to visit our website M-DWSC.com and sign up for the ALERT system. Because of privacy issues we cannot put your numbers in the alert system ourselves. If you are in need of water for livestock or drinking water please contact us.”

Also found on the website is an alert published on Friday, Aug. 11, that states that the Public Works Response Team for Texas has been deployed to the county. They are scheduled to arrive on Saturday, Aug. 12, and bring 4 additional repair crews and equipment.

“We are very close to getting the first mile pressured up,” the alert reads. “Best case scenario Pear Valley should have water by Monday. Again we apologize for the hardship this has caused.”

However, the problem still remains. With no conclusive end in sight to McCulloch County’s water woes, residents have been forced to brave the disaster. But, perhaps worse, they’ve been forced to worry — worry that they’ve been hung out to dry.