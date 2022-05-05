RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man for importing a psychedelic drug from Brazil.

On Wednesday, Mario Alberto Molina, 25, was indicted for four drug charges. These charges include attempting or conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, importing a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute a substance, and distributing a controlled substance.

Court documents say a package intended for Molina’s McAllen residence was inspected in Miami on April 7. The package was originally from Brazil and contained 4.5 kilograms of dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

The package was marked as being natural dye for tie-dye, according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) delivered the package to Molina’s residence and then conducted a search warrant by searching the package after it was opened, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

DMT is a hallucinogenic drug with effects similar to other psychedelic drugs, according to the release. It is a Schedule I controlled substance.

Molina could face up to 20 years in federal prison and face up to a possible $1 million fine if he is convicted.

This case was investigated by the HSI McAllen office.