Mayor’s statement on Fireworks postponement — Nasworthy parks closed

San Angelo, TX — San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, released a statement just before 8:30 A.M, Friday, July 3, 2020 addressing the decision by the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association to postpone the annual fireworks display.

In the statement Mayor Gunter applauded the HOA’s decision, stating, “I greatly appreciate the Lake Nasworthy HOA’s leadership and them taking a strong position as it relates to the health and safety of all of the citizens.”

““I applaud the leadership of the Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association for the decision to postpone the Fourth of July fireworks show. I know this was not an easy decision to make. After Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement yesterday regarding masks and limiting gatherings to 10 people, this decision to postpone the fireworks was made in the best interest of the citizens of San Angelo”

In a further release, the City of San Angelo Public Information Office announced the City’s decision to close all parks around Lake Nasworthy, which had been re-opened earlier in the week.

According to the statement, “Since the 4th of July firework show has been postponed to a later date, the parks around Lake Nasworthy will remain closed for all activities (including camping) until July 13. Public boat ramps will remain open for people to launch boats into the lake.

“The decision to close the parks around Lake Nasworthy was made to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We currently have over 200 active cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. “

The statement went on to remind residents of the recent proclamation by Governor Gregg Abbott which restricts gatherings of more than 10 people.

