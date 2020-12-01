Mayor Gunter says that there is not a shutdown of San Angelo due to Covid

There was a headline today that created fear for many businesses and citizens in regard to an imminent shutdown here in San Angelo. That information was incorrect. Under the governor’s current executive orders, a shutdown is not allowed unless it is enacted by the governor and he himself has said recently that he will not shut down Texas again.

If our total hospital capacity exceeds 15% on a rolling seven-day average, then some businesses would be required to close and/or occupancies would be reduced. Currently, we are not on the list of counties that exceed the 15% threshold.

Your community leaders all share the same mission of providing the best quality of life for all individuals and families who live, work, play and learn in San Angelo and its surrounding areas. When that quality of life is threatened, we must unite together to protect our citizens. The citizens are the front line in preventing further stress on our hospital systems. It is what you choose to do or not do that determines what happens in our hospitals. By keeping yourself healthy and safe, you are also playing a part in keeping the business community healthy and safe, as well as helping our local medical community, who have been fighting COVID-19 since March. By following the proper precautions, you can help restore San Angelo back to the healthy, thriving place it was before we were hit with COVID-19.

For more information, please visit The City’s website at cosatx.us/COVID19.

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo