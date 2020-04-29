Maximus Nutrition: Maintaining overall health is important during times of distress

“We kind of got hit a little bit before the shut down happened because right when things a little bit rocky, the gym next door to us closed before the other ones did so we got a feel of what the shutdown was going to do for us as a local business,” Harder said.

Manager of Maximus Nutrition, Kandace Harder, says as soon as that happened, they made a plan. This six-year-old locally owned business has multiple locations across town. Some of them closed but she says they were blessed to have a couple remain open. This new plan included everything from keeping staff working to how they marketed their products.

“So, we offered things like curbside, free shipping, also we were offer free delivery here in town because why not? We’re here, we can take you some stuff. We offered those things along with instead of marketing or supplements as hard we have things that will just help you stay healthy. We were offering tips for working out, so we stopped pushing the workout nutrition and more like overall health and wellness,” Harder said.

Harder says mental health is just as important as physical health and trying to keep a positive attitude is vital during stressful times.

“At least something is happening. We’re moving forward. People are going to get back to work and help the economy start mending from this. There is a light, we’re seeing it now. Even if the mid-May timeline for gyms to open back up doesn’t happen, at least we’re making steps in that direction.”

Harder says she believes the fitness industry will thrive after gyms open back up. She says this time has made people aware of their health and hopefully focus on getting healthier.

Here is what she says she wishes people realized about locally owned businesses and what Maximus Nutrition has to offer: