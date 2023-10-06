HOUSTON (KIAH) — On this CW39 Spotlight, Brad Gilmore sits down with the iconic Matthew McConaughey to show a portion of their conversation conducted for Gilmore’s ESPN 97.5 duties. Born and bred in Texas, McConaughey has worn many hats throughout his illustrious career: an Academy Award-winning actor and now New York Times Best Selling Author of the new children’s book, “Just Because”.

In this intimate interview, McConaughey delves deep into his motivations behind “Just Because”, a book that’s set to capture the hearts of readers young and old. As he unravels the inspirations and experiences that shaped the narrative, fans are treated to a glimpse of McConaughey’s personal life and his profound love for storytelling.

From the bright lights of Hollywood to the quiet, impactful world of children’s literature, McConaughey’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. The full interview with Matthew McConaughey can be found here. The interview promises a heartwarming exchange, filled with laughter, wisdom, and plenty of classic McConaughey charm.

You can get a copy of Just Because in stores today or by clicking here.