Mason courthouse fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Mason county courthouse was destroyed in a fire overnight leaving nothing but ash and stone behind. Judge Jerry Bearden spoke about the devastating as the monumental pillar of the community.

Judge Bearden said “I saw my old desk go up in flames. It was not something that you really enjoy, but this is a very resilient community, they band together. They’re special people and we’re gonna come out of this thing and we’re gonna come out stronger than ever.”

The heartbroken community plans to rebuild and will be accepting donations.