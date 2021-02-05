Mason Courthouse fire person of interest arrested following high speed chase near Waco

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- According to Sergeant Ryan W. Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers.

“On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Georgetown Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-350 on IH 35 northbound in Williamson County. The vehicle failed to stop and evaded the officers. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers took the lead on IH 35 northbound near mile marker 270, in Jarrell. The vehicle evaded arrest until reaching mile marker 328, south of Waco, where the suspect came to a stop and surrendered. The vehicle was spiked multiple times by different agencies. The driver will be charged with felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle and booked into McLennan County Jail.”

Reports from Sheriff McNamara this evening confirmed that Nick J. Miller was the suspect involved in the chase and is also suspected in the Mason County Courthouse fire as well.

Miller is currently waiting to be booked into the McLennan County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.