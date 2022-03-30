MASON, Texas – The city of Mason will be hosting its 8th Annual Mason Arts and Wine Spring Fest on Saturday. April 2nd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to the Hill Country to see local artists, winemakers and more as Spring begins to bloom along the Llano River.

Pack a bag and book a night at one of Mason’s bed and breakfasts that are within walking distance of downtown or check out the Odeon for $4 movie tickets.

For more information about Mason Arts & Wine Fest, or to be a participating artist or winery, please contact Lisa Polk at 325-347-0230 or lisapolk1160@gmail.com.