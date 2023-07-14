SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Concho Valley Martial Arts Center is hosting the Emilia Tambunga TKD Training Tournament to honor Emilia and her grandmother, Maria Tambunga, who tragically passed away due to a high-speed collision in Ozona, Texas, that occurred on March 13.

Emilia and Maria were in a pickup driving through a green light in the intersection of Avenue E and 15th Street just off Interstate 10 in Ozona, Texas, when a vehicle carrying 12 people collided with them at 100 mph. The impact killed 4 people in total.

The driver of the 12-passenger vehicle, Rassian Comer, 22, of Louisiana, was attempting to evade law enforcement officers after refusing to stop for police due to a speeding violation. Comer was transporting 11 immigrants entering the U.S. illegally, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emilia Tambunga, age 7, was a second-grade student at Ozona Elementary School and a Green Stripe student of the CVMAC.

“She was a great little student,” Frank Galindo, owner and master instructor of the CVMAC, said. “She enjoyed the martial arts, enjoyed training and she was focused in her training. Whatever we did for her to train to move up to the next rank, she was all for it.”

The tournament will also be used to raise awareness of the presence and dangers of human smuggling, both in the U.S. as a whole and in local communities.

“We have a tendency to do the ‘ostrich routine,’ not that we necessarily stick our heads in the sand to not see what’s going on, but we’re busy, we’re not really involved in what’s going on,” Galindo said. “But when this happens close to home, people realize that these things are everywhere in the United States, even in San Angelo, even in Ozona. I think that, in the end, people will come to realize that these things happen and that there are things that we can do to hopefully prevent, or at least minimize, risk, just by making people aware.”

The training tournament will be held on Saturday, July 22, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. It will be hosted in either the martial arts center in the Sunset Mall, located at 4001 Sunset Drive Suite 1342, or the Central Freshman Campus Gym, located at 99 E. 2nd St. The event is open to all International Taekwon-Do Federation practitioners, with competitors ranging from 10th gup to first gup and including all black belts to third dan.

The tournament protocols seminar will begin on Friday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. The tournament will feature training for patterns, sparring, board-breaking and more.

One of the tournament’s official flyers

According to the event’s flyer, Emilia’s mother, a former student of the CVMAC, has expressed her approval of the event and plans on attending the tournament. Emilia’s grandfather, an active student, also plans to be in attendance.

“I think it just helps to see that there is something that can be done. There is something that we can stand for, and just by making people aware that these things do happen in our backyards,” Galindo said. “We need to be more aware, more involved, in what’s going on, and we start at home.”