Marshall High School student tests positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — A student at an East Texas high school has tested positive for the coronavirus just a week after the beginning of the 2020 Fall semester.

According to Marshall High School, one of its students has a positive case of COVID-19 and the student was last seen on campus on Tuesday, August 18. After review, school officials say it has been determined that the child was NOT in close contact with others as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency.

The student with COVID-19 was reportedly wearing a face mask at all times while on the MHS campus. MHS says under guidelines from the CDC and TEA, “close contact” or possible exposure is defined as “being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes WITHOUT the use of a face covering.”

Early Wednesday, The Marshall Independent School District confirmed that one of its students at Marshall Early Childhood Center tested positive for the coronavirus as well, and 14 other students have been placed in quarantine.

The City of Marshall also released a statement Monday, informing the public that a staff member in Marshall ISD’s transportation department tested positive for COVID-19, and they were last seen on campus Friday, August 14.

As a precaution, Marshall High School says it is notifying all parents of students and staff who have the same classes as the positive case via phone call. A notification letter regarding the positive test was sent to all members of the MHS community.